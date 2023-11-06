Open Extended Reactions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons are sticking with consistency in their quarterback room -- for at least another week.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Monday that Taylor Heinicke, who had his first start during Sunday's loss to Minnesota, will remain the starter this week as Atlanta travels to face the Arizona Cardinals.

"We will go with Taylor this week," Smith said. "And reassess going into the bye."

This comes after Smith said throughout last week the Falcons were looking at the short term and going week-by-week when it comes to whether it would be Heinicke or the man he replaced, Desmond Ridder.

Smith said they are not planning on playing rotating quarterbacks the rest of the season or running a two-quarterback system but are going to use the bye in Week 11 to evaluate what they might do the rest of the season.

"That's kind of where we're at and everything that's going on," Smith said. "That bye will be a good time to assess, and you certainly don't plan on it being so week-to-week after that. But we need to do everything we can to go get this win out in Arizona.

"That's going to be our ultimate focus this week."

Ridder served as the No. 2 quarterback Sunday and watched as Heinicke completed 55.3% of his passes for 268 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 31-28 loss to the Vikings. Heinicke, in the past six quarters as Atlanta's quarterback, has completed 55.9% of his passes for 443 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Atlanta, though, has scored more frequently with Heinicke as its quarterback than Ridder. The Falcons put up a season-high 28 points against Minnesota on Sunday and scored 20 points in the second half against the Titans the week before. The Falcons had only eclipsed 20 points in one of the prior five games -- a win over the Houston Texans on Oct. 8.

"Looking at everything and where we're at and really the whole situation that we think that's best for our team right now, for Taylor," Smith said. "Doesn't mean anything's over for Des, but we need to go get this win out in Arizona.

"And certainly, we feel like it gives us the best chance with everything going on right now."

In his career, Heinicke has completed 63.3% of his passes for 6,188 yards, 36 touchdowns and 25 interceptions between Houston, the Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders and Atlanta.