CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is dealing with back soreness after a tough hit he suffered in Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills.

Chase said a fall on his back resulted in the injury. He finished the game with it but was unsure of the injury's extent or his availability for the team's upcoming game against the Houston Texans.

"I'm just going to support my teammates, man," Chase said on Monday. "Let those guys do what they got to do. Only thing I can do is get healthy for the team and try my best."

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he's under the belief that Chase suffered the injury in the third quarter of the team's 24-18 win at Paycor Stadium. Chase leaped backwards in the air to catch a deep ball from quarterback Joe Burrow, slammed to the turf after he was unable to make the acrobatic catch and was slow to get up.

Taylor said it was "impossible" to gauge his status for Sunday's home game against the Texans (4-4). The fifth-year coach said Chase availability will be monitored day-to-day. The players are off on Tuesday.

"We'll see as we continue to go," Taylor said. "That's not trying to raise any warning signs or anything like that, it's just right now sore."

Chase had four catches on eight targets and 41 yards. He said the back issue worsened as the game progressed.

The third-year player out of LSU is no stranger to mid-season injuries. Last season, Chase missed four games with a hip ailment. On Monday, he said that the difference between the two is the back injury relates more to his spine.

After the Bengals face Houston at home on Week 10, Cincinnati travels to face Baltimore on Thursday night. Both the Bengals (5-3) and the Ravens (7-2) have won four straight games. Both teams are vying for the AFC North title. Cincinnati lost the first matchup against Baltimore on Week 2.

Chase said that the schedule is not part of his consideration when it comes to his return.

"You can't jump forward," Chase said. "Not worried about Baltimore right now. Worried about Houston that is in front of us. One week at a time."

With Chase battling the back injury and a Bills defense that was determined to minimize the two-time Pro Bowler's impact, Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins had his best game of the season. He had a team-high eight catches for 110 yards in the primetime victory over Buffalo.

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said that the team's ability to find production from various receivers has been crucial to the team's success.

Callahan added that between the performance from other receivers, tight ends and an effective running game, the offense should be able to manage if Chase is absent.

"Those things all give me a ton of confidence that whatever we need to replace in production (or) step up for a game, I feel great about where we're at," Callahan said.