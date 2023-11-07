Stephen A. Smith explains why the Dolphins' offense is too impressive to be written off after their loss to the Chiefs. (1:46)

Open Extended Reactions

FRANKFURT, Germany -- In the wild-card round of last season's AFC playoffs, the Miami Dolphins lost by three to the Buffalo Bills. With back-up rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson at the helm, they erased a 17-point deficit and nearly beat one of the best teams in the NFL.

That was the Dolphins' last moral victory.

On Sunday, Miami lost 21-14 to the Kansas City Chiefs for their third defeat in as many tries against a team with a winning record. Its inability to win such games is a narrative that's brewed since its 48-20 drubbing at the hands of the Bills in Week 4, and isn't going anywhere as Miami enters its Week 10 bye.

"This is something that I think we're all very aware of, and we knew going into the game that if we're going to lose what the narrative would be," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. "And that's fair. We shouldn't feel entitled to high opinions from the masses. We have to earn that confidence."

The Dolphins also lost 31-17 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7. Their six wins this season have come against teams with a combined record of 12-30 as Miami has played the 17th-toughest schedule in the NFL, according to ESPN's FPI.

Sunday's game seemed destined to continue the narrative as Kansas City jumped out to a 21-0 halftime lead before the Dolphins scored 14 unanswered points in the second half,and were in position to tie the game with two-and-a-half minutes remaining.

Running back Raheem Mostert broke runs of 25 and 19 yards to begin the drive, but quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw three straight incomplete passes. There was a miscommunication with wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. that likely would've ended in a touchdown. Tagovailoa mishandled the snap on fourth down to effectively end the game.

"We've been in every single one of them," linebacker Bradley Chubb said. "But at the end, we just find a way to not execute our standard, and I feel like if we execute our standard for 60 minutes, it's going to be hard to beat us.

"We've just got to keep finding ways to, like I said, stay in these games and make it close -- and making it close is not good enough for us anymore, so we've just got to find ways to win."

There are no more moral victories for a team with Super Bowl aspirations -- McDaniel called the loss a "heartbreaker" after he said his team fully invested in its preparation throughout the week.

But there were positives for the Dolphins.

Tua Tagovailoa's mishandled snap in the fourth quarter effectively ended Sunday's game and ensured the narrative about not being able to beat a winning team would live another week. AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Miami's defense has forced a turnover in three straight games after failing to force any in four of its first six games this season. Against the Chiefs on Sunday, Miami's defense pitched a shutout in the second half and pressured Patrick Mahomes 12 times, with a pair of sacks from Chubb and Jaelan Phillips.

Playing at full strength for the first time this season, with cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard both healthy, the Dolphins' defensive performance has the team feeling like it's close to competing with and beating the NFL's elite teams.

"Really, I think we've got the right formula," defensive tackle Christian Wilkins said. "We've got the right guys on the team that if we keep doing the things we're doing and keep preparing how we're preparing, I think we'll be in a better position moving forward.

"I'm not paying attention to any narratives that are trying to be created against us. I just know what we've got on our team and know how we'll proceed moving forward."

The Dolphins also have the 17th-toughest remaining schedule, according to FPI, starting with the Las Vegas Raiders at home in Week 11. McDaniel said Sunday's film was "tough to watch" but called the pain of watching it "healthy" as Miami looks to change the narrative.

There will be multiple opportunities to do so. Miami plays the New York Jets twice, the Bills and Dallas Cowboys at home and the Baltimore Ravens on the road.

But McDaniel is not looking past teams like the Raiders, Washington Commanders or Tennessee Titans, who the Dolphins will also play in the coming weeks.

"I think people undervalue poor records," he said. "It is hard to win in this league. And so, to win against any opponent is something not to take for granted. And as long as you continue to get better, ultimately that narrative will subside. But that's on us collectively from coaches and players alike.

"If you want the narrative to change, change the narrative."