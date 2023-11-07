Peyton and Eli are back again for a Week 9 edition of "ManningCast" on "Monday Night Football" in New York.
The New York Jets have already appeared on "ManningCast" this season -- a wild Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills that included Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury and a walk-off Jets win. That was the first time the Jets were on the alternative broadcast. Tonight will be the "ManningCast" debut for the Los Angeles Chargers.
Peyton and Eli will be joined by three first-time guests -- actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and former Jets No. 1 overall pick Keyshawn Johnson.
Here are the best "ManningCast" moments from Week 9:
Arnold joins the perfect prediction panel
Arnold @Schwarzenegger lands on the Perfect Prediction Panel after calling the Austin Ekeler touchdown 🔮 pic.twitter.com/jnWewSY1Ot— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 7, 2023
Trevor and Peyton swap haircuts
"I don't even fit in the frame in that one."— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 7, 2023
Like this tweet if @Trevorlawrencee should get a Peyton haircut this offseason. pic.twitter.com/aiK7WD8OPp
The real question is what if Peyton had @Trevorlawrencee's haircut? 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/r9zYxAVrhs— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 7, 2023
Arnold feeds his donkey live
.@Schwarzenegger's ManningCast appearance is already an 11/10. pic.twitter.com/2zviGfbk05— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 7, 2023
Peyton shows off the quarterback signals
ManningCast without context: pic.twitter.com/82fAYQt99G— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 7, 2023