Chargers snap Jets' three-game win streak on Monday night

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Los Angeles Chargers improved to .500 on Monday night as they beat the New York Jets 27-6 at MetLife Stadium. The Jets had their three-game winning streak snapped, as they were held without a touchdown.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers beat up on a bad Chicago Bears team 30-13 last week in their biggest win of the season. On Monday night, the Chargers faced a Jets squad boasting one of the best defenses in the league and that has wins over Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts.

The Chargers won their second straight game thanks to an explosive first quarter, during which they went up by 14 points and exhibited dominant defensive line play that never let the Jets get close.

Eye-popping NextGen stat: Running back Austin Ekeler had three drops on Monday night, tied for the most in his career. Outside of the drops, Ekeler played a good game, scoring two touchdowns and finishing with 47 yards from scrimmage. But Ekeler led the team in receptions last season, and his catches often spark big plays, so the Chargers will need Monday's drops to be an anomaly.

Promising trend: Joey Bosa has 3.5 sacks over the last two games. Bosa fractured his left big toe in the Chargers Week 3 win over the Minnesota Vikings, missing the following game against the Raiders, and hadn't looked like the same player until the Chargers Week 8 win over the Bears where he had one sack. Bosa appeared better than ever on Monday, securing 2.5 sacks, the second-most in his career.

Troubling trend: Quarterback Justin Herbert has been sacked ten times over the last three games. Herbert had less than 2.5 seconds to throw on 40% of his drop backs as the Jets defensive line pushed the Chargers front back easily throughout the night. -- Kris Rhim

Next game: vs Lions (4:05 p.m. ET, Nov. 12)

play 0:30 Zach Wilson gets sacked for the 6th time Tuli Tuipulotu gets through to Zach Wilson for a massive loss and the Chargers' sixth sack of the game.

New York Jets

Two hours before the game, Aaron Rodgers was launching 50-yard passes in warmups -- a remarkable feat, considering he's only two months removed from Achilles surgery. That was the offensive highlight for the Jets on Monday night.

Things change fast in the NFL. During a three-game winning streak, the Jets were perceived as feisty overachievers, living a good life in their post-Rodgers world. Now, suddenly, they look like a faux contender with a struggling Zach Wilson at quarterback.

The Jets (4-4) lost three fumbles, allowed seven sacks and continued their historically bad performance on third down (3-of-17). They wasted another sterling performance by the defense, which recorded five sacks.

This has been the Jets' story for the last two seasons. The offense has scored only eight touchdowns in eight games. Four of those touchdowns were one-play drives, including one in which the Philadelphia Eagles appeared to let them score in an end-game situation.

The offense-defense disparity, which undermined last season, could blow up another year. Rodgers, hoping to return late in the year if the Jets remain in contention, may have to shift his sights to 2024.

QB Breakdown: Wilson went without an interception for the fifth time in the last six games. That was the good news. The bad news was that the former No. 2 overall pick missed open receivers and did a poor job of sensing pressure in the pocket, showing no feel whatsoever for the Los Angeles defense -- a defense that began the week 31st against the pass. For Wilson, this was a performance straight out of last season. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett tried to go up-tempo on occasion, trying to spark his comatose unit, but nothing worked. Could coach Robert Saleh change quarterbacks? The backup is unproven journeyman Tim Boyle. They have former starter/journeyman Trevor Siemian on the practice squad. Neither is an appealing option, so look for them to ride it out with Wilson.

Troubling trend: The re-shuffled offensive line was a mess, but that was no excuse. Rookie center Joe Tippmann started his first game, Max Mitchell made his first start at right guard and Billy Turner was a fill-in at right tackle. Turner allowed at least three sacks. Don't be surprised if they shuffle the line again next week now that tackle Duane Brown is eligible to come off injured reserve.

Biggest hole in the game plan: Hackett was too pass-reliant in the first half, under-utilizing running back Breece Hall. Hackett also used too many five-man protections. Priority No. 1 should've been pass protection.

Pivotal play: The Jets honored Thomas Morstead, the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, by including him in the pre-game player introductions -- unusual for a punter. A few minutes later, he outkicked his coverage on a 59-yard punt, resulting in an 87-yard touchdown by Derius Davis. It put the Jets in a 7-0 and they never recovered. -- Rich Cimini

Next game: at Raiders (8:20 p.m. ET, Nov. 12)