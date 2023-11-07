Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Rams signed quarterback Carson Wentz to back up an injured Matthew Stafford, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

The Rams made the signing during their bye week, giving Wentz time get acclimated to Los Angeles' offense.

Stafford left the Rams' Week 8 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a sprained UCL in his right thumb and did not play the following week against the Green Bay Packers. He was replaced by quarterback Brett Rypien, who completed 46.4% of his passes for 130 yards and an interception in his Week 9 start.

Wentz spent the 2022 season with the Washington Commanders, but was released in February with two years remaining on his contract.

Washington traded for Wentz, sending two third-round picks to the Colts in 2022, as well as swapping second-round picks with Indianapolis.

Wentz was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 2 pick in the 2016 draft, the same year the Rams traded up to the No. 1 pick to draft Jared Goff. Wentz was traded during the 2021 offseason after losing his starting job to Jalen Hurts.