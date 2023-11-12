Jonathan Taylor takes the handoff on fourth down and bounces it to the outside for a one-yard Colts touchdown. (0:29)

Week 10 of the NFL season kicked off Thursday night with undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent leading the Chicago Bears to a narrow home victory in a low-scoring game against No. 1 pick Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers.

The week continued Sunday morning in Frankfurt, Germany, where the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots played an even lower-scoring game, with the Colts coming out on top.

Our NFL Nation reporters reacted to all the action, answering lingering questions coming out of each game and picking out who -- or what -- is rising and falling for every team. Let's get to it.

Colts

Can the Colts make a run? Indianapolis gets back to .500 for the first time in a month, and now the attention turns to what the Colts can do in the weeks to come. Just two of Indianapolis' seven remaining opponents had a winning record coming into Week 10, putting the Colts in position to make a run if they can stabilize their defense and quarterback play. The Colts will now enjoy a bye, which will allow them to address some lingering injuries before meeting the Buccaneers and Titans in their next two games.

Stock up after the win: DL Dayo Odeyingbo. He led a ferocious pass rush, recording a career-high three sacks that matched his season total coming into the game.

Stock down after the win: DT DeForest Buckner was playing through an injury and facing numerous double-teams, but the Colts could have used a bit more playmaking from him in the run defense with the Patriots rushing for a season-high 167 yards. -- Stephen Holder

Next game: vs. Buccaneers (Sunday, Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET)

Patriots

Is this rock-bottom? The Patriots are 2-8 heading into their bye, and the inconsistency and overall ineptitude of the Mac Jones-led passing attack is holding them back. Jones' fourth-quarter interception was a crusher. The weak passing game overshadows some of the other good things the Patriots do, such as playing inspired defense and running the ball as consistently as they have all season Sunday. It also magnifies other mistakes, such as aggressive coaching decisions, like calling for an all-out punt rush that backfired, a missed 35-yard field goal and poor kickoff coverage.

Stock up after the loss: Jahlani Tavai. The fifth-year linebacker got his hands on the football in the third quarter, allowing CB Myles Bryant to intercept it, marking the second week in a row he has helped create a turnover to help keep the team in a game.

Stock down after the loss: Mac Jones. It's not always his fault, but he was sacked five times in the first half. He was lit into by offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien on the sideline in the third quarter before throwing a terrible fourth-quarter interception and being replaced by Bailey Zappe. -- Mike Reiss

Next game: at Giants (Sunday. Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET)

Thursday

Bears

Has Tyson Bagent started his last game of the season? The rookie quarterback has a 2-2 record in place of Justin Fields, who is getting close to returning from a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand. If Fields is healthy, he will be the starter against Detroit in Week 11, according to coach Matt Eberflus. Thursday's win wasn't pretty, and there are plenty of moments Bagent can learn from as he continues to develop as an NFL quarterback, regardless of whether the Panthers game was his last start of the 2023 season.

Stock up after the win: Kyler Gordon. The nickel corner's intensity was contagious on defense. Gordon allowed 16 receiving yards, accounted for a pass breakup and notched a team-high six tackles (two tackles for loss) against the Panthers.

Stock down after the win: Velus Jones Jr. The second-year wide receiver was benched and replaced by Equanimeous St. Brown, who was activated off injured reserve prior to the Panthers game. Jones' season-long struggles, which resulted in him being a healthy scratch, make him a prime candidate to create an opening on the 53 when they activate Khalil Herbert off IR. -- Courtney Cronin

Next game: at Lions (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Panthers

Will there be changes on offense before they face the Cowboys? Coach Frank Reich didn't make any changes before the Thursday night game because it was a short week. He left it open for next week, and the offensive line is where he'll likely start. The inside rush has disrupted the running and passing game most of the season, even with right guard Austin Corbett back in the lineup. It wouldn't surprise if center Bradley Bozeman was moved to guard and another player inserted at center.

Stock up after the loss: WR Mike Strachan. The coaching staff has been high on the 6-foot-5 practice squad player, so he was elevated to the 53-man roster for this one. He had only one catch, but it was for 45 yards.

Stock down after the loss: QB Bryce Young -- He didn't throw any interceptions like he did the previous week, but he easily could have had three or more. He had barely over 100 yards passing through three quarters and only 185 for the game with no touchdowns. -- David Newton

Next game: vs. Cowboys (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)