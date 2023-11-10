Whiteboard Wednesday Wk 10. Titans vs. Buccaneers. Will Levis is the starter now. Here's a play that gives him a deep option but also sets up an easy completion. Video by Turron Davenport (2:12)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The excitement is evident in the fanbase as well as with the Tennessee Titans organization.

That might seem strange to some for a team that's 3-5 entering Week 10, but the future at quarterback with rookie Will Levis being named the starter has come with much optimism.

"I think that there's clearly something there," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said of Levis' impact, who threw four touchdowns in his debut in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons to help snap a two-game losing streak.

That excitement has to be met with tapered enthusiasm and patience as Levis continues to develop after just two starts, which was evident in last week's loss in a tough environment on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but even then, Levis was able to reaffirm some of the high hopes and expectations.

"He's played well," general manager Ran Carthon told ESPN. "But we have to keep in context [this will be] just his third start. You just hope that he continues to grow and develop. You don't want to put too much on him too soon."

Gradually bringing Levis along rather than fast-tracking him was a luxury, but when incumbent starter Ryan Tannehill was lost to a right ankle injury six games in, the Titans chose to go with Levis, who has completed 41 of 68 passes for 500 yards, four touchdowns and only one interception, as the starter.

Offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said they have to continue to find teachable moments for Levis and take advantage of them. He pointed to the interception Levis threw against the Steelers as their comeback attempt fell short. He drove them down to the 19-yard line with 11 seconds left trailing 20-16 before they took two shots into the end zone, with the final throw being picked off by linebacker Kwon Alexander to end the game.

"Probably not a throw we want to make in that situation," Kelly said. "I'm not necessarily sure everyone understands the levity of it until they're in it and until they have to go and make that decision and make that throw. So finding different examples like that to be able to continue to teach him and help his progressions."

Patience has been a theme for Levis throughout his path from college to the NFL. Levis followed up a redshirt year with two seasons as a backup to Sean Clifford at Penn State. He transferred to Kentucky and started two seasons.

Levis had to be patient again on draft night as he watched the Carolina Panthers select Bryce Young with the first pick, followed by the Houston Texans' selection of C.J. Stroud with the second.

There was pre-draft speculation the Indianapolis Colts would select Levis with the fourth pick, but they instead went with Anthony Richardson.

Despite being graded as a first-round pick, Levis was on the board at the start of the second round, and the Titans ended the wait by trading with the Arizona Cardinals to move up eight spots to take Levis at pick No. 33.

Levis wasn't thrown into the fire like Young, Stroud, and Richardson. Instead, he sat behind Tannehill and Malik Willis, who took over for Tannehill in Week 6 when he went down, allowing Levis to work on things like touch passing.

His 34-yard touchdown pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine against the Falcons had the perfect trajectory, allowing the receiver to run under it and make the catch. A strike to Kyle Philips for a 24-yard gain against the Steelers was placed just beyond Alexander and before defensive back Patrick Peterson could close on the ball.

"I just want to see continued improvement," quarterbacks coach Charles London said. "That's where the standard is for him. Keep getting a little better and more comfortable with what we're doing. Improve on some things we saw happen in the Atlanta and Pittsburgh game. Let's learn to make a new mistake and move on from there."

The extra reps and all of the technique work during individual periods, along with the pre- and post-practice periods, have allowed Levis to get better overall.

He admittedly is his own worst critic and a perfectionist, so it's no wonder he pointed out how there have been times when he may want to re-do a throw.

However, Levis is learning to gain knowledge from mistakes and to be more patient with himself as he develop, and he's trying to take mistakes and "eliminate them from happening again."

"You don't want to just focus on the outcome," Levis said. "You want to focus on how you can put yourself in a position to make a better play."

That standards is also shared by his coach, as Levis admits that Vrabel is as hard of a critic as anybody, but he believes he and Vrabel have developed a great relationship as a result.

It's also one of the reasons why Vrabel has met Levis where he's at.

"The mistakes that happen over and over, the repeated mistakes, [I] probably have less patience," Vrabel said.

Fixing those repeated mistakes as a whole will help the Titans fight for a playoff spot, but at the season's midpoint, they face an uphill battle. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) are in the same boat and will be hoping to jumpstart a march to the playoffs as well Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox) at Raymond James Stadium when the two face off.

But the feel is a bit different in Nashville with Levis at the helm, and the renewed energy just might be what the Titans need.