Week 10 in the NFL kicks off in the Windy City for Thursday Night Football between the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers.
Before two rookie quarterbacks -- Bryce Young and Tyson Bagent -- attempt to snap their losing streaks, players displayed their star power with show-stopping outfits.
Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown put on his white dress shirt with an open top button and a fashionable gray patterned suit along with white headphones.
Thursday business meetings 👔@DerrickBrownAU5 | #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/39ZEzwp7KC— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 9, 2023
Bears linebackers T.J. Edwards and Dylan Cole matched their energies with business fits. Edwards rocked a slim brown pinstriped double-breasted suit alongside Cole's fit black t-shirt and gray plaid pants.
Cole added some ice around his neck to complete the fit.
Primetime fits 🤌 pic.twitter.com/6SWIwZLlq4— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 9, 2023
Here's more of how the stars showed out for Thursday Night Football:
