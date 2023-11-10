        <
          Panthers lead Bears after returning punt 79 yards for a TD

          • David Newton, ESPN Staff WriterNov 9, 2023, 08:48 PM ET
          CHICAGO - The Carolina Panthers had gone 96 games without a punt return for a touchdown.

          Until Thursday night.

          Ihmir Smith-Marsette avoided a tackle on the catch and then used his speed up the middle for a 79-yard touchdown in the first quarter of a prime-time game against the Chicago Bears in which both offenses started slowly. The Panthers had only 27 yards of total offense before the return.

          Smith-Marsette is the seventh player in Carolina history to record a punt-return touchdown, joining Steve Smith Sr. (4), Corey Brown, Kaelin Clay, Eric Guliford, Iheanyi Uwaezuoke and Winslow Oliver.

          It was Carolina's first punt return for a touchdown since Clay returned one in Week 12 against the New York Jets in 2017, and it was the fifth punt return for a touchdown in the NFL this season. That's significant since there were only five total punt returns for touchdowns between the 2021 and 2022 seasons, according to ESPN Stats and Information.