ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery is set to return after missing two games with a rib injury.

Montgomery is available for Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Chargers after being a full participant during practice all week, following the team's bye.

Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs handled the majority of the workload in Montgomery's absence, rushing for a career-best 152 yards in a win vs. the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 30.

Montgomery, who was injured during the victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 15, is Detroit's second-leading rusher, with 385 yards and six touchdowns on a team-high 94 carries.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is looking for both Montgomery and Gibbs to get touches as the workload is divided.

"They know the entire game plan in and out, so some might be by series, some might be play-specific, but both those guys can handle a lot," Johnson said.

Lions Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow (toe) is set to return after missing the last game. Offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (ankle) also is expected to play after being inactive for three games.