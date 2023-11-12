Open Extended Reactions

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs, listed as questionable with a knee injury, is expected to play in Sunday's game in Germany against the New England Patriots, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Colts may be cautious in how much they ask of Downs on Sunday, the source said. But his return nonetheless bolsters the receiving corps, which was left thin after he was forced to leave in the first half of last week's 27-13 win over the Carolina Panthers because of the knee issue.

Downs, who caught one pass for 10 yards before being officially ruled out at halftime, was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice on the injury report.

Downs has been a key contributor, catching 41 passes for 483 yards in nine games with two touchdowns.