Colts' Jonathan Taylor caps long drive with TD vs. Patriots

Open Extended Reactions

The Indianapolis Colts tried their version of the tush push to no avail, then went back to basics to get to the end zone.

One play after failing to push quarterback Gardner Minshew into the end zone with an Eagles-style QB sneak, Minshew tossed to running back Jonathan Taylor for a rush on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line to get the Colts on the board against the New England Patriots.

Taylor stretched the run horizontally to the offense's right after initially not finding any running lanes. His patience paid off when a crease presented itself and Taylor made a quick vertical cut and dived into the end zone between several would-be Patriots tacklers.

Tush push a no-go? Just RTDB. 😤



📺 NFLN



pic.twitter.com/wYY0GwjgEB — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 12, 2023

The touchdown and Matt Gay's extra point gave the Colts a 7-3 lead over New England on Sunday in the final international series game of the season, with the matchup being played in Frankfurt, Germany.

The Colts would get back to .500 for the first time in a month with a victory.