Julian Blackmon comes up with a huge interception for the Colts late in the fourth quarter. (0:31)

Open Extended Reactions

FRANKFURT, Germany -- New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was pulled from Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Frankfurt Stadium after throwing a fourth-quarter interception, with coach Bill Belichick turning to backup Bailey Zappe with 1:52 remaining.

Jones' benching sparks questions on whether he will keep the starting job for the second half of the season. He had already been pulled from two games earlier in the season -- against the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints -- but the outcome was well in hand in those games.

This was different, as the Patriots took over at their 14-yard line with a chance to drive for a game-winning score. Zappe was ultimately intercepted, extinguishing the team's comeback hopes.

The Patriots are 2-8 and have a bye next weekend.

The Patriots had been driving for a potential go-ahead touchdown, advancing to the 15-yard line, when Jones was intercepted by safety Julian Blackmon on a throw well short of his intended receiver.

Earlier in the game, Jones drew the wrath of offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien on the sideline.