PITTSBURGH -- Already down one starting inside linebacker, the Pittsburgh Steelers lost another early in Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers when Kwon Alexander exited with a leg injury in the first quarter.

Alexander was wearing the green dot (indicating the player communicating with the sideline), taking the job over from fellow inside linebacker Cole Holcomb, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Tennessee Titans a week earlier.

Alexander signed with the Steelers during training camp, and he has been a mainstay in the revamped linebacker corps. In Pittsburgh's 20-16 win over the Titans, Alexander had the game-sealing interception against rookie quarterback Will Levis in the end zone. This season, Alexander has 41 combined tackles and five tackles for loss, along with one forced fumble and the interception.

With both Holcomb and Alexander out, second-year linebacker Mark Robinson is getting his first extended look this season alongside Elandon Roberts, who was limited in practice throughout the the week with a knee injury.