BALTIMORE -- Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens with a neck injury.

Ward left the game in the first quarter. He appeared to suffer the injury after getting hit by Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley while trying to make a tackle. After a brief trip to the injury tent, Ward jogged with trainers into the locker room.

Ward had interceptions in two of Cleveland's past three games coming into Sunday.

Mike Ford Jr. replaced Ward at corner and came up with an interception in the second quarter.

The Browns later lost another member of their secondary for the game when safety Juan Thornhill was ruled out with a calf injury.