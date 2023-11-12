Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- The Washington Commanders coaches have praised quarterback Sam Howell repeatedly for keeping his eyes downfield when he scrambles. The Seattle Seahawks quickly found out Sunday how dangerous he can be when this happens.

On second-and-8, Howell looked right on the opening drive but saw safety Jamal Adams blitzing free through the line. So he scrambled to his left.

It appeared Howell might scramble for a few yards, but he spotted running back Brian Robinson Jr. free down the left sideline. Howell then hit Robinson, and he sprinted down the sideline for the 51-yard score.

The touchdown made it 6-0, but kicker Joey Slye missed the PAT.

Against New England last week, Howell completed a handful of plays when on the move or under duress in the pocket. He completed nine passes the past two weeks combined for gains of 20 yards or more. And it's a big reason Washington -- which came into Week 10 allowing the second-most sacks (44) -- has cut down on sacks, allowing only four in the past two games combined.