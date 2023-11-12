        <
        >

          Commanders CB Emmanuel Forbes ejected after hit to helmet

          • John Keim, ESPN Staff WriterNov 12, 2023, 05:09 PM ET
            Close
              John Keim covers the Washington Commanders for ESPN. He joined ESPN in 2013 after a stint with the Washington Post. He started covering the team in 1994 for the Journal Newspapers and later for the Washington Examiner. He has authored/co-authored four books. You can also listen to him on 'The John Keim Report', which airs on ESPN Richmond radio, and follow him on Twitter @john_keim
            Follow on X

          SEATTLE -- Washington Commanders rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes was ejected from the game after a helmet-to-helmet hit in the first quarter vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

          Forbes, Washington's first-round pick in April, was ejected following the hit on Seattle receiver Tyler Lockett. As quarterback Geno Smith scrambled to his left, Lockett was forced to run to the outside as Forbes dropped into that area.

          As Lockett attempted to catch the ball, Forbes hit him in the helmet. Lockett did not hang onto the ball but Forbes was penalized 15 yards. After the officials met, they ejected the cornerback.

          Forbes faces a fine and possible suspension by the NFL.

          He has had a rocky rookie season, getting benched for one game and being limited in two others as he struggled in coverage. But he played 47 snaps in the Week 9 win at New England and opened as Washington's third corner vs. the Seahawks.