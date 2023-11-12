Open Extended Reactions

There was no shortage of close finishes in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.

The Houston Texans defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on the road with a last-second field goal. A late interception sealed the Pittsburgh Steelers' victory over the Green Bay Packers. The Cleveland Browns came back against the Baltimore Ravens, winning on a late field goal.

Here are the top trolls from Week 10.

Houston Texans 30, Cincinnati Bengals 27

The Texans were up 10 in the fourth quarter, but the Bengals stormed back to tie the game with 1:33 remaining. Houston responded with a six-play, 55-yard drive that ended with a game-winning 38-yard field goal by Matt Ammendola.

C.J. Stroud's stellar rookie season continued as he totaled 364 yards and two touchdowns. Devin Singletary ran for 150 yards and one touchdown.

The Texans' comeback win came with a troll aimed at the Bengals' "Who Dey" chant and a response to an earlier post.

Pittsburgh Steelers 23, Green Bay Packers 19

On the last play of the game, Jordan Love and the Packers had a shot to clinch a win. Instead, Love was picked off in the end zone, handing the Steelers a 23-19 victory.

Pittsburgh is the first team in NFL history to be outgained in each of its first nine games but still maintain a winning record, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The Packers had 399 total yards, compared with 324 for the Steelers. Kenny Pickett threw for 126, while Jaylen Warren ran for a career-high 101 yards plus a touchdown.

After the win, the Steelers pulled out the double troll on social media.

Cheddar luck next time pic.twitter.com/Z3cMmtkSaq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 12, 2023

Cleveland Browns 33, Baltimore Ravens 31

The Browns were down 31-17 early in the fourth quarter but scored 16 straight points to win 33-31 and snap the Ravens' four-game winning streak.

Lamar Jackson accounted for 264 total yards and two touchdowns but his pick-six in the fourth opened the door for the Cleveland comeback.

Deshaun Watson led his team on a game-winning 12-play, 58-yard drive that was capped with a 40-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins.

The Browns made sure to troll their division rivals after the huge win.

quoth the raven pic.twitter.com/2p8ENTFa2P — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 12, 2023

The final international game of the 2023 season came down to the wire. With Mac Jones benched, the Colts intercepted Bailey Zappe with 36 seconds remaining to seal a 10-6 win.

New England had 340 total yards but no touchdowns to show for it. Jonathan Taylor had a season-high 23 carries for 69 yards and a score.

Indianapolis followed its second straight with a troll aimed at New England.