GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke was ruled out during the fourth quarter of his team's 25-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals after suffering a hamstring injury.

Heinicke was injured on an 8-yard scramble early in the fourth quarter and sat on the ground for about a minute before walking to the sideline. He immediately went into the blue tent, and backup quarterback Desmond Ridder, whom Heinicke replaced as the starting quarterback last week, reentered the game.

Heinicke was 8-of-15 for 55 yards and a touchdown along with having four carries for 34 yards rushing against Arizona.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said earlier this week he wasn't going to play musical chairs with his quarterbacks and was planning to use next week's bye to make a decision on who would be the starter for the rest of the season.