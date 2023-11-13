        <
          Raiders rookie Michael Mayer elevates for TD grab

          • Paul Gutierrez, ESPN Staff WriterNov 12, 2023, 11:01 PM ET
              Paul Gutierrez joined NFL Nation in 2013 and serves as its Las Vegas Raiders reporter.
          LAS VEGAS -- The first touchdown of a field-goal fest game between the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets on Sunday night was also the first touchdown of Raiders rookie tight end Michael Mayer's career.

          The 6-foot-4 Mayer "mossed" Jets 5-foot-10 safety Jordan Whitehead for the score to give the Raiders a 16-9 lead early in the fourth quarter.

          It was third-and-4 from the Jets' 7-yard line when Raiders rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell faked an inside handoff to Josh Jacobs before looking left. He rolled to his right, spied Mayer and threw the jump ball.

          Per NextGen Stats, O'Connell had 4.54 seconds to throw, and Mayer had a target separation of 0.9 yards. The completion probability was just 27.4%.