Open Extended Reactions

Let's start this Sunday recap with two teams off a bye, one looked like the team we all thought they were prior to a three-game losing skid. With Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel back, the San Francisco 49ers steamrolled the Jacksonville Jaguars, 34-3. San Francisco had nearly twice as many yards and four takeaways. I don't think Jacksonville is a fraud, they're good, they just got a look at what the ceiling looks like. San Francisco's is as high as anyone's.

The Detroit Lions are going to have a chance to play themselves to the top of the NFC -- their schedule is not nearly as difficult in the coming weeks as the Philadelphia Eagles'. The Lions' aggressiveness was on display in Los Angeles on Sunday as they went for it on fourth down five times -- the last of the four they converted allowed them to exhaust the clock and prevent Justin Herbert from tying this game for a fifth time. The Lions kicked the game-winning FG as time expired to move to 7-2, which is tied for their best nine-game start in the last 50 years.

I must admit that up 14 in the fourth, at home, I thought the Baltimore Ravens were good. Instead, for the third time in their three losses, they allowed a lead to evaporate. Credit the Cleveland Browns' defense for their role in the comeback -- they outscored the Ravens 17-0 in the final nine minutes for the franchise's first 14-point comeback in the fourth quarter since 2014. They're 6-3, and the schedule is pretty Browns-friendly moving forward.

Stay in the AFC North where the Cincinnati Bengals were rolling -- but the Bengals lose at home to the Houston Texans who have won five of seven, and both losses are by two points. C.J. Stroud has that thing you know when you see -- a competitive excellence that's there when it's needed. He's got the goods and they're a five-win team for the first time in four seasons -- and they've got eight games to go.

Some quick thoughts: