ARLINGTON, Texas -- Jerry Jones has seen around 600 regular-season and playoff games as the Dallas Cowboys' owner and general manager. Sunday's 49-17 win against the New York Giants was like nothing he had ever seen.

"That's hard to do, to have those kinds of games," Jones said.

The level of dominance was mindboggling to Jones.

The Cowboys outgained the Giants by 468 yards, the largest margin in franchise history. Dallas racked up 640 yards, their second most in team history, to the Giants' 172. It marked the fourth time in team history the Cowboys outgained an opponent by more than 400 yards, and it was the first time since 1978.

The Cowboys' defense did not allow a third-down conversion to a Giants offense led by undrafted quarterback Tommy DeVito in his first career start. It was the fifth time in franchise history the Cowboys did not allow a third-down conversion.

In less than three full quarters, Dak Prescott was 25-of-36 for 404 yards with four touchdown passes. He also ran for a touchdown in beating the Giants for the 12th straight time in his career.

CeeDee Lamb became the first wide receiver in NFL history to have three straight games with double-digit catches and at least 150 receiving yards. He also scored two touchdowns, one a run, the other a reception. Brandin Cooks entered the game with 165 yards receiving in his first seven games -- he had nine catches for 173 yards and a touchdown Sunday.

"This is about us," Prescott said. "This is about us hitting our peak at the right time and just trying to grow and we're going to do that. We're going to make sure that it doesn't stop. We're not satisfied with this, I can promise you that."

The Cowboys (6-3) outscored New York 89-17 in two games this season, opening the season with a 40-0 shutout at MetLife Stadium. The two-game 72-point margin of victory is the largest in team history with 66 being the previous best, against the Philadelphia Eagles in 1969. In the NFL's Super Bowl era, it's the sixth-largest margin.

"I saw that and that's unfathomable," Jones said. "That should be noted. That's not just a notation. That's this team. We ought to take that into account as we plan on how we play people."

The Cowboys entered the game as 17.5-point favorites, and the Giants, now 2-8, were beset with injuries. Starting quarterback Daniel Jones was out. So was tight end Darren Waller. The Giants dealt defensive lineman Leonard Williams at the trade deadline and lost pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux during the game to a concussion.

"There's so much that goes into that. I'm sure they don't want to hear me talk about their team. This is a hard league," coach Mike McCarthy said. "You get in situations, whether it's health and whatever else is going on, that's why I talk about it all the time. When you don't have all your players, nobody cares. I've been on both sides of that. I think you've got to keep your eye on the target. I think our guys did a good job of that this week."

The Giants gained 172 yards, and 57 of those came on their 13th possession of the game. Seven drives were three plays or fewer.

"Give credit to Dallas," Giants coach Brian Daboll said. "They played one heck of a game."

Two things helped. First, it was at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys have now won 12 straight at home, the longest home streak since winning 18 in a row from 1979 to 1981. Second, it came after a loss, a disheartening 28-23 defeat against the Eagles that knocked them down a peg (and two games back in the NFC East). The Cowboys are now 11-1 after a loss the past two seasons.

"Most of the time my experience has been when you get that in your head, in that cloud," Jones said, "you're going to have a little setback most every time."

The Cowboys were stopped on downs at the Giants' 1 on their first possession, punted on their second possession and were intercepted on their fourth possession. Yet by halftime they were up 28-7, continuing their home dominance.

This season, the Cowboys are 4-0 at home and have outscored opponents 160-50. After facing the 1-8 Panthers Sunday, they have a three-game homestand against the Commanders, Seahawks and a rematch with the Eagles.

"We're hitting our stride," Lamb said. "This past month, as you can tell, we've been on a roll. We just have to keep it going. Stay consistent. Stay true. Be us and let the rest fall in line."