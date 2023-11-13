Mike Evans makes a catch around the 5-yard line, and he's able to take a defender with him into the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown. (0:19)

Mike Evans drags a tackler several yards with him for a TD (0:19)

Open Extended Reactions

The Buccaneers' training staff found no issues with Baker Mayfield's right thumb Monday morning, and he will be ready for Sunday's game against the 49ers, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mayfield said Sunday his thumb felt OK after he hit it on a helmet in the fourth quarter of the Buccaneers' 20-6 victory over the Titans.

He didn't miss any plays after the injury, but the Buccaneers relied heavily on the running game for the remainder of the fourth quarter.

He passed for 278 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the victory, which improved the Buccaneers' record to 4-5, good for second place in the NFC South behind the first-place Saints (5-5).

Mayfield, in his first season with the Buccaneers, has passed for 2,143 yards, 14 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.