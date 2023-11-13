Open Extended Reactions

The Patriots are waiving cornerback Jack Jones, his agent said in a statement to NFL Network.

"Certainly we want to thank the Patriot Organization for drafting Jack," J. Tooson said in the statement. "Jack is an immense talent and looks forward to making an immediate contribution on his next team as soon as Sunday.

Jones, 25, missed curfew two weekends ago and his playing time has declined the past two weeks. He played 10 snaps in the Patriots' 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany.

Fellow cornerback J.C. Jackson also missed curfew before the game against the Commanders two weekends ago and didn't travel with the Patriots for the game against the Colts in Germany.

Jones hasn't been engaged on the sideline with his teammates early in games, sitting on the bench instead. Patriots coach Bill Belichick had been asked twice in the last two weeks if Jones has been engaged to the level the team deems satisfactory and deflected both times.

The Patriots selected Jones in the fourth round of the 2022 draft and he played in 13 games (two starts) in his rookie season and had two interceptions. He has played in five games this season, missing four games while on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury.

He was arrested in June 16 after authorities at Boston's Logan Airport said they found a Glock box with two guns and ammunition inside a bag with Jones' name on it. Prosecutors dropped the gun charges in September after Jones agreed to serve one year of pre-trial probation and 48 hours of community service on other counts, according to court documents.

ESPN's Mike Reiss contributed to this report.