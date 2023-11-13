Open Extended Reactions

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is undergoing an MRI on his left ankle following Sunday's 33-31 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, according to coach Kevin Stefanski.

Watson injured the ankle during the first half but stayed in the game after getting the ankle tested and taped during halftime. Watson left M&T Bank Stadium in a walking boot, but said he expected to play in this Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I'll be fine," he said. "Right now, I'm not feeling well, but I'll be fine. I'll be ready to go and ready for that opportunity for us."

Watson completed all 14 of his passes in the second half against the Ravens and led the Browns on a game-winning field goal drive as time expired.

Stefanski didn't have any other update on Watson's ankle Monday.

Watson missed all but one quarter of four games with a rotator cuff strain in his throwing shoulder earlier this season.