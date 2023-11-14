Pat McAfee sings the praises of C.J. Stroud and the season he is having with the Texans. (2:11)

A couple of rookie quarterbacks rose to the occasion in Week 10 of the NFL season with game-winning drives.

Bryce Young and Tyson Bagent opened the NFL week with the "Thursday Night Football" matchup between the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears. On Sunday, C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans moved within a game of first place in the AFC South, while Aidan O'Connell continued to keep the Las Vegas Raiders in the playoff conversation. Elsewhere, Tommy DeVito got his first taste of an NFC East rivalry as he was under center for the New York Giants.

Here's how the league's newest signal-callers performed in Week 10:

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

2023 draft selection: Round 1, Pick 1

Game result: 16-13 loss vs. Chicago Bears

Stat line: 21-for-38, 185 yards, 0 TD, 0 INTs, 56.8 QBR

After throwing three picks last week, including two that were returned for touchdowns, Young managed to avoid turning the ball over against the Bears. Unfortunately, he became familiar with the grass instead as the rookie quarterback was sacked three times.

In eight starts this season, Young has been sacked 29 times, tied for the fourth most by a first-round pick since 1970.

Up next: Young and the Panthers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox).

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

2023 draft selection: Round 1, Pick 2

Game result: 30-27 win vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Stat line: 23-for-39, 356 yards, 1 TDs, 1 INTs, 71.1 QBR

Stroud continues to show that he can execute big plays in crucial moments, adding his name to potential MVP candidates.

After being forced to scramble out of the pocket to avoid getting sacked, Stroud showed off his field vision and accuracy by connecting with Noah Brown.

Through Week 10, Stroud's 2,626 passing yards are the most of all rookies and the second most in the NFL.

The former Ohio State standout marked his name in the history books for the second consecutive week. Stroud became the only rookie in the past 40 years to spearhead a game-winning drive that started in the final two minutes in consecutive games.

Up next: Stroud and the Texans will line up against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11 (1 p.m. ET, CBS).

2023 draft selection: Round 2, Pick 33

Game result: 20-6 loss vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Stat line: 19-for-39, 199 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INTs, 26.8 QBR

Levis struggled to stay upright against the Bucs, and his four sacks matched his total from Week 9. The Buccaneers' defense challenged Levis and the Titans' offense. Tennessee's only scoring opportunities came in the form of three field goals. Nick Folk managed to convert two.

Up next: As Ryan Tannehill remains questionable due to injury, Levis will start against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS).

Aidan O'Connell, Las Vegas Raiders

2023 draft selection: Round 4, Pick 135

Game result: 16-12 win vs. New York Jets

Stat line: 16-for-27, 153 yards, 1 TDs, 1 INTs, 31.1 QBR

O'Connell was pressured heavily in the first quarter by the Jets' defense. So much so that he recorded an interception one play after recovering his own fumble.

Despite trailing for most of the game, Las Vegas' offense made up for it when it mattered most.

With the game knotted at 9 in the fourth quarter, O'Connell's 7-yard touchdown pass on third-and-4 to Michael Mayer gave the Raiders a lead they never relinquished.

MICHAEL MAYER FOR THE LEAD!!!#NYJvsLV | 📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/N9J8WbwIBC — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 13, 2023

Up next: O'Connell and the Raiders will make a cross-country trip for their matchup with the Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS).

Tyson Bagent, Chicago Bears

2023 draft selection: Undrafted free agent

Game result: 16-13 win vs. Carolina Panthers

Stat line: 20-for-33, 162 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 47.4 QBR

Bagent didn't throw any touchdowns, but he handled business against Young and the Panthers. He didn't turn the ball over and threw at a completion rate of 60%, compared to Young's 55%.

Up next: Bagent and the Bears will head east to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox).

Tommy DeVito, New York Giants

2023 draft selection: Undrafted free agent

Game result: 49-17 loss vs. Dallas Cowboys

Stat line: 14-for-27, 86 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INTs,18.0 QBR

The Giants struggled tremendously against the Cowboys' defense, as shown by their inability to convert on the first eight drives of the contest.

Their 28-0 halftime deficit was their largest since Week 17 in 2009 against the Minnesota Vikings, when they trailed by 31. The Giants finally got on the board in the third quarter when DeVito, who rushed for a score last week, threw the first passing touchdown of his career to Lawrence Cager.

DeVito to Cager 🙌



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/ZGEOxtaQ8j — New York Giants (@Giants) November 12, 2023

Up next: DeVito and the Giants will line up at FedEx Field against the Washington Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox).