New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas and cornerback Marshon Lattimore both sustained "fairly significant" injuries during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, coach Dennis Allen said Monday.

Allen said that he does not believe either injury is season-ending, but the Saints are still waiting for second opinions from doctors as they head into their bye week.

"I'm not going to get into the exact extent, but they'll both be rehabbing throughout the week here," Allen said.

Allen said quarterback Derek Carr, who left the game on a cart in the third quarter with a concussion and right shoulder injury, remains in concussion protocol as of Monday. Carr took a helmet to the shoulder and appeared to bang his head on the turf after taking a high-low hit from two Vikings defensive players.

Allen said that Carr's shoulder was deemed OK after testing.

"That checked out fine today, so that's all good. Obviously, he's in the concussion protocol," Allen said.

Thomas sustained a knee injury on the first drive of the game after playing only two snaps. He walked to the medical tent on the sideline and stayed in there for an extended period, then watched the rest of the game from the sideline.

"We'll get a little bit more information as we go along, but look, he was awesome on the sideline, he was into the game, he was encouraging guys, so that was good to see," Allen said.

Lattimore left the game on a cart in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury and did not return.

Lattimore and Thomas both had significant injuries last season. Lattimore played in only seven games last season due to a lacerated kidney and broken ribs sustained in Week 5 last year. Thomas missed part of the 2020 season and all of the 2021 season with an ankle injury and played only three games last season due to a toe injury. He has not played in a full season since 2019.

The Saints' next game is against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 26.