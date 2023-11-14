        <
          Jaguars WR Zay Jones arrested on domestic battery charge

          • Michael DiRocco, ESPN Staff WriterNov 13, 2023, 08:34 PM ET
              Michael DiRocco is an NFL reporter at ESPN. DiRocco covers the Jacksonville Jaguars. He previously covered the University of Florida for over a decade for ESPN.com and Florida Times-Union. DiRocco graduated from Jacksonville University and is a multiple APSE award winner. You can follow DiRocco on Twitter at @ESPNdirocco.
          JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Zay Jones was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge Monday, according to jail records.

          Jones was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and booked into the Duval County Jail at 6:03 p.m. ET on a charge of domestic battery causing bodily harm, a first-degree misdemeanor. His first court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

          The Jaguars issued a statement Monday evening that said: "We are aware of the situation and are in the midst of gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time."

          Jones has missed six games -- including the past four -- this season because of a right knee injury. He has five catches for 55 yards and two touchdowns in three games.