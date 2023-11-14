Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS, La. -- The New Orleans Saints have agreed to sign pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul to their practice squad, according to a team spokesperson.

The 34-year old has not played in a game this season and most recently played in 14 games for the Baltimore Ravens last season, where he had three sacks.

He recently posted a video of himself working out via his Instagram account and said although people have been saying he's retired, he's still "got a lot more in the tank."

The Saints have been looking for help to fix a pass rush that ranks 26th in the NFL with 18 sacks and recently signed defensive end Jordan Willis to the practice squad. Their defensive ends have a combined 7 sacks, and second-round pick Isaiah Foskey, who doesn't have a sack yet, is out with an injury.

Carl Granderson leads the Saints with 5.5 sacks but has had only one sack in the past four games, and 34-year-old Cameron Jordan has two sacks.

Pierre-Paul, a 2010 first-round pick for the New York Giants, is a three-time Pro Bowler who most recently made the Pro Bowl in 2020, when he was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has 94.5 career sacks, with 5.5 sacks in the past two seasons for the Ravens and Buccaneers.