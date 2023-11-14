Russell Wilson reflects on the Broncos' wild 24-22 win over the Bills on "Monday Night Football." (1:25)

Open Extended Reactions

Week 10 ended in dramatic fashion as the Denver Broncos defeated the Buffalo Bills 24-22 on "Monday Night Football," courtesy of a 36-yard walk-off field goal from Wil Lutz.

The play was Lutz's second attempt at the game-winning score. He initially missed a 41-yarder that would have ended the game, but the Bills were penalized for having 12 men on the field.

Despite the late-game theatrics, Denver's starting quarterback never doubted that his squad would come out on top -- and he leads our top quotes from around the NFL in Week 10:

Broncos QB Russell Wilson

"Relentless. ... We knew that we were going to win this game. ... We know who we can be."

The speedster is known for putting up the peace sign as he outraces defenders to the end zone. Odell Beckham Jr. borrowed the celebration -- and Hill let the Baltimore Ravens receiver know that he should expect to pay for it.

"Yeah they fining people for that buddy."

McCaffrey didn't reach the end zone in Week 10, ending his streak of 17 consecutive games with a touchdown, which was tied with Lenny Moore's streak (from 1963 to '64) for the longest in NFL history.

After the 49ers handled the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-3, McCaffrey had a lighthearted take on it.

"Yeah, I suck. Everybody else on the team scored, except for me."

Lamb has recorded at least 10 catches and 150 yards in each of his past three games. He is third in overall yardage, behind Hill and A.J. Brown, but wasn't shy about claiming the top spot among active wide receivers.

"I'm the top receiver in the game. There's no question about it."

49ers OT Trent Williams

Football is a physical game, but it's usually wise to avoid unnecessary contact

Jaguars cornerback Darious Williams, who is 5-foot-9 and weighs 187 pounds, did just that when he saw the 6-5, 320-pound tackle traveling toward him. Trent Williams offered his thoughts on the play.

"It's kinda weird 'cause [No.] 31 turned around and ran. I ain't never seen that."

With less than two minutes remaining, Zappe entered the game as the Patriots trailed the Indianapolis Colts by four points.

Unfortunately, he threw an interception on a fake-spike play that ended the game.

Zappe censored himself when asked about the play.

"I can't say what I want to say."