Dan Orlovsky, Rex Ryan and Tedy Bruschi discuss whether Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns should be considered Super Bowl contenders. (1:13)

Open Extended Reactions

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns All-Pro running back Nick Chubb underwent a second scheduled surgery Tuesday to repair ligament damage in his left knee.

The Browns announced that the surgery performed by head team physician James Voos successfully repaired damage to Chubb's ACL.

Chubb underwent a first surgery repairing his medial capsule, meniscus and MCL in late September.

The Browns reiterated that Chubb should be able to return to the team sometime during the 2024 season.

Chubb suffered the knee injury in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The injured left knee is the same one he had reconstructed after tearing his MCL, PCL and LCL while at Georgia in 2015.

The Browns play the Steelers again this upcoming weekend.