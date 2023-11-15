Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The Rams will move their practice facility from Thousand Oaks to its permanent home of Woodland Hills before the start of the 2024 season, the team announced Tuesday.

Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff made the announcement at Topanga Village, a mall that is part of the nearly 100 acres purchased by Rams owner Stan Kroenke last year. The Rams have not disclosed the price of Kroenke's purchase, although the Village was purchased for $325 million in 2022, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The hope, Demoff said, is to make the move before the start of the offseason program in April, although the "drop-dead date" for transitioning to the new facility will be when the Rams return from training camp in August.

The Rams currently practice on the campus of California Lutheran University.

Although the Rams will make Woodland Hills their permanent home, the move this offseason will be to another temporary facility. There is no timeline for when the permanent buildings will be built, Demoff said.

Thousand Oaks and Woodland Hills are approximately 25 miles apart.