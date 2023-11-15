The "Get Up" crew marvels at the Steelers' 6-3 record despite how bad they have looked at times. (2:07)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are opening the 21-day practice window on tight end Pat Freiermuth and he is tracking to play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Freiermuth has been on injured reserve since Oct. 21. He initially suffered a hamstring injury Oct. 1 against the Houston Texans, missed the following game against the Baltimore Ravens and then was placed on IR after the Steelers' bye. It opened a roster spot for wide receiver Diontae Johnson to come off injured reserve.

Freiermuth, 25, a 2021 second-round pick by Pittsburgh, has eight receptions for 53 yards and two touchdowns in four games this season.

The Steelers and Browns are tied for second place in the AFC North at 6-3, sitting a half-game behind the 7-3 Ravens.