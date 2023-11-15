Marcus Spears, Kimberley A. Martin and Domonique Foxworth react to Deshaun Watson being out for the season with a shoulder injury. (1:28)

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a fracture in his throwing shoulder.

According to a team statement Wednesday, an MRI taken Monday revealed that Watson had a displaced fracture to the glenoid in his right shoulder. Team doctors determined that Watson needed immediate surgery to avoid further structural damage.

Watson, who will be placed on injured reserve, is expected to be back for the start of the 2024 season.

Watson missed four games earlier this season with a rotator cuff strain in his throwing shoulder. He returned two weeks ago against the Arizona Cardinals and on Sunday played arguably his best game in a Browns uniform, leading Cleveland on a game-winning field goal drive to defeat the Baltimore Ravens 33-31.

According to the Browns, Watson suffered the injury during the first half against the Ravens, though he finished the game before telling the team's medical staff about shoulder discomfort that led to the MRI. Another MRI also found that Watson suffered a left high ankle sprain during the contest.

PJ Walker is Cleveland's backup quarterback. Walker has thrown for 618 yards with one touchdown and five interceptions over five games (two starts) this season.

The Browns face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in a key AFC North matchup. Both teams are 6-3 and are a half-game behind the 7-3 Ravens for first.