CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich is taking back the playcalling for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys after giving the job to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown three games ago.

Reich made the decision after Carolina (1-8) scored only two touchdowns in the three games Brown called, including none in last Thursday's 16-13 loss to the Chicago Bears.

"This is not about Thomas," Reich said. "This is about me. It's about the team."

Reich added that the decision had nothing to do with him being told his job was on the line and wanting to be in control of his destiny.

"I've haven't been given any ultimatum," he said. "Do we want to be in control of our destiny? Of course. This is about if I have something that I can give to the team, I need to give it.

"Honestly, when I was calling it earlier, we didn't have the success."

Reich said the decision was about wanting to do everything he can to help rookie quarterback Bryce Young and an offense that ranks among the worst in the NFL.

"This should have zero impact on Thomas' career," Reich said. "Anyone that knows Thomas knows he's brilliant. This will have little or no impact on Thomas' long-term trajectory."