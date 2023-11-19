How to watch Eagles vs. Chiefs on 'Monday Night Football'

ESPN's "Monday Night Football" is back this week with play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman.
Week 11 features a Super Bowl rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) and Philadelphia Eagles (8-1). The Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes got the best of Jalen Hurts and the Eagles in February, but who will win this week? It's also another Kelce brother reunion for Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and Eagles C Jason Kelce. For more on all Week 10 matchups, check out our weekly game guide.
How can I watch 'Monday Night Football'?
ESPN coverage starts with "Monday Night Countdown" from 6 to 8 ET live from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
The game kicks off at 8:15 ET on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+. "ManningCast," with Peyton and Eli Manning, is back on ESPN2 this week (and will be available on ESPN+).
2023 'Monday Night Football' schedule
Week 12
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)
Week 13
Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)
Week 14
Green Bay Packers at New York Giants -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN+)
Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins -- 8:15 ET (ESPN)
Week 15
Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)
Week 16
Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN+)
Week 17 -- Saturday, Dec. 30
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)