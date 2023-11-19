How to watch Eagles vs. Chiefs on 'Monday Night Football'

Tristan H. Cockcroft explains why D'Andre Swift can be considered a top-10 running back in Week 11. (0:40)

Why D'Andre Swift is a top-10 RB vs. the Chiefs (0:40)

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's "Monday Night Football" is back this week with play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman.

Week 11 features a Super Bowl rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) and Philadelphia Eagles (8-1). The Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes got the best of Jalen Hurts and the Eagles in February, but who will win this week? It's also another Kelce brother reunion for Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and Eagles C Jason Kelce. For more on all Week 10 matchups, check out our weekly game guide.

How can I watch 'Monday Night Football'?

ESPN coverage starts with "Monday Night Countdown" from 6 to 8 ET live from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The game kicks off at 8:15 ET on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+. "ManningCast," with Peyton and Eli Manning, is back on ESPN2 this week (and will be available on ESPN+).

2023 'Monday Night Football' schedule

Week 12

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)