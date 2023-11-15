Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- There's at least one person who hasn't lost confidence in Christian Watson, and it's probably the person who matters most: Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

Love said Wednesday he has plenty of faith in the second-year receiver who was expected to build off his strong finish to last season and become a go-to player for the quarterback in his first season as a full-time starter but instead has struggled at times with both injuries and production.

"My message to Christian is just keep your confidence, don't let any of that stuff ever [make] your confidence waver or anything like that," Love said. "I got complete trust in Christian. I know he knows this, but I trust all my receivers. The ball's going to come out regardless. Just keep that confidence.

"When you're losing, a lot of people would point fingers and things like that. It happens. It comes with the territory. He's a professional. He knows that. That's everybody in the locker room. I told him to keep that confidence up, keep making plays, and move on to the next one."

The lack of connection between Love and Watson was evident in Sunday's loss to the Steelers. Both of Love's interceptions were on throws to Watson, although the second one was more of a desperation on the last play of the game. But Watson caught just two of the seven passes thrown his way and also had a drop. Half of Love's interceptions this season have been on throws to Watson.

"A lot of it isn't his fault," Love said. "I could be better for him and things like that. Just keep that confidence high. I trust these guys that will go up from here."

Watson, a second-round pick in 2022, has just 14 catches for 236 yards and a touchdown in six games; he missed the first three weeks with a hamstring injury. He came out of Sunday's game with the lowest catch rate (42%) of any receiver with at least 30 targets this season, according to ESPN Stats & Information. This after posting eight touchdowns (rushing and receiving combined) in Week 10-13 last season, tied with Randy Moss for the most ever by an NFL rookie over a four-game span.

"At some point, it's going to click," Watson said Wednesday. "It's tough mentally just knowing it hasn't happened yet, but at the end of the day, I can't control or change anything that's happened in the past. I'm just focused on this next one."

Watson said he can't pinpoint one thing that has slowed his production this season, but the Packers' passing game as a whole has been slow to come around in Love's first season perhaps in part because Watson and fellow second-year pro Romeo Doubs are the only veterans in the receiver group.

"I think first off, the better that we can play as an entire team, the more opportunities that everybody will get," Watson said. "So regardless of the success or the lack of success that I've had this year, I think once we get rolling as a team, I think everyone will be more satisfied with the production."