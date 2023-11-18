Pat McAfee breaks down why the Lions' win over the Chargers was so impressive. (2:03)

Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff broke the huddle, scanned his group of offensive players, then gave the group a double take.

It didn't look right.

"What?" receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, wearing a microphone in-game, muttered in a befuddled tone as he looked around, unsure where to go.

"We called the play," St. Brown explained later. "I was like, yeah, I don't know what I'm doing on this play I'm not supposed to be in."

With three minutes and seven seconds remaining in the second quarter and a 17-10 lead over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Lions stood on the field in the incorrect personnel grouping to run the play called in by offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Instead of featuring "12" personnel, with one running back and two tight ends on the field, the Lions were in "11", which includes one running back and one tight end.

"I knew it was wrong kind of when we broke the huddle," Goff said. "I should have realized it probably when we were in the huddle. Once we broke the huddle and got lined up, I realized it was wrong."

In a season when the 7-2 Lions continue to prove that they've broken from their historically disastrous ways, even things that begin so wrong can suddenly turn right.

Johnson hollered in Goff's ear to audible out of the play.

"I look at Jared, he checks it," St. Brown said. "He's like, you know what, let's just check it to a run."

Everyone relaxed, and Goff handed the ball to David Montgomery, who spent the previous two games sidelined because of a rib injury. Montgomery burst through a gap up the middle, then dodged a couple of tackles as he cut to his left and sprinted down the sideline for a 75-yard touchdown run -- the longest rushing touchdown by a Lions player since Jahvid Best dashed to an 88-yard score in 2011.

"It was a good run," Montgomery said. "It wouldn't have been anything without the o-line and the wide receivers."

"Once we figured out and knew the play, we were all able to communicate," center Frank Ragnow said. "Then it was ready to roll and it was a great look for it. I was pumped."

To be able to diagnose, correct and convert the initial mishap into a long score signals a team that can overcome mistakes and forge a path not only into their first playoff berth since 2016, but potentially much more. The Lions have a 25.8% chance of advancing to the NFC championship game, according to ESPN Analytics, behind the San Francisco 49ers (57%), Philadelphia Eagles (56%) and Dallas Cowboys (31%).

The Lions sit atop the NFC North (7-2), but behind the Eagles (8-1) in a race for the top seed in the NFC as they attempt to earn their first Super Bowl trip in franchise history.

At 1-0 in the division, the Lions now will play five NFC North opponents over the final eight weeks of the season. Dating to last season, the Lions have won six straight divisional games, tied for their longest win streak in divisional games since the 1970 merger.

Their run of NFC North contests start Sunday at Ford Field playing host to the Chicago Bears (3-7), who have lost 11 straight division games, the longest active streak in the NFL and the Bears' longest streak since the merger.

"We're shooting for not just competing in our division, but we're trying to win the whole division in itself," safety Tracy Walker said about earning the No. 1 seed in the conference. "We're already at the top, so why not go chase it and go get it? We're this close and we're that good of a team."

play 0:39 Why Tyler Fulghum likes the under in Lions-Bears Tyler Fulghum breaks down why he's confident the Lions' offense will take care of business at home vs. the Bears.

Overcoming Sunday's personnel mishap and eventually defeating the Chargers, 41-38, provided further proof of the Lions ability to establish themselves not only as the best in their division, but in the conference and league.

"We were laughing about it," Goff said about Montgomery's almost accidental touchdown. "You do all of this planning through the week, Monday to Saturday for what you want to do and make everything perfect. Then, we basically mess it up and it's a 75-yard touchdown... It's a credit to a good team, we adjust and we're able to make adjustments on the fly like that."

"Sometimes -- believe it or not, coaches mess something up every once in a while, and they made it right," coach Dan Campbell said. "The players made it right and that's the sign of a good team."

Perhaps even a great one.