Week 11 in the NFL kicks off in Baltimore for the "Thursday Night Football" matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens.

As the holiday season approaches, stars are beginning to pull out their cleanest outfits for their pregame arrivals.

Joe Burrow arrived ready for the camera clad in a black shirt, black pants, designer sneakers and a white varsity jacket. The star quarterback had a pair of buffs and iced-out jewelry around his neck.

The Ravens have a blackout theme for the Thursday night contest. Jackson applied the style by showing up for the AFC North showdown with a Ravens "darkness" hoodie with half-and-half tan-and-black cargo pants.

Lamar on the theme 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rCMRx4uY6H — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 16, 2023

Here's a look at how the rest of the stars executed their drip: