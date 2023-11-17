Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens finished their opening drive on "Thursday Night Football" with a familiar sight -- a Gus Edwards touchdown.

The running back took a pitch from quarterback Lamar Jackson and scored a 3-yard touchdown, putting the Ravens ahead 7-0 five minutes into the game.

It marked the fifth straight game in which Edwards has scored a rushing touchdown, which ties Willis McGahee for the third-longest streak in franchise history.

This was the ninth touchdown of the season for Edwards, who had nine rushing scores from 2020 to 2022. Edwards became Baltimore's starting running back after J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the season opener.

The Ravens, who would fall behind 10-7, took back the lead late in the first half on one of their most unusual touchdowns of the season.

Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt tipped Jackson's pass, and the deflection landed in the hands of a surprised Nelson Agholor, who scored a 37-yard touchdown. It was Agholor's third touchdown of the season and his second against the Bengals this year.

NELLY FLIPPED INTO THE ENDZONE 😂😂😂😂😂



Tune in on Prime! pic.twitter.com/lg2r9joscE — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 17, 2023

Jackson finished the first half with a 10-yard touchdown pass to receiver Rashod Bateman. It was Bateman's first touchdown since Sept. 18, 2022, and extended Baltimore's lead to 21-10.