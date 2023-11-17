Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews' season is likely over after he suffered a left ankle injury on the Baltimore Ravens' opening drive in Thursday night's 34-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach John Harbaugh announced.

"Mark Andrews has a very serious ankle injury," Harbaugh said after the game. "It looks like a season-ending injury, so our prayers will be with Mark. Nobody cares more about the team and being there for the guys than Mark Andrews."

Andrews was hurt as he was tackled by Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson after catching a 9-yard pass 4 yards short of the end zone. He was seen walking with crutches around the locker room area, according to a report by Prime Video.

Andrews finished with two catches for 23 yards.

Andrews has been quarterback Lamar Jackson's favorite target since both were drafted by Baltimore in 2018. He has the most catches (287), receiving yards (3,739) and touchdown catches (33) from Jackson. After Andrews was injured, Jackson came over to tap Andrews on the helmet. Andrews then shrugged off a trainer who wanted to assist him to the sideline. He limped off the field on his own power.

"That's very tough because that's my boy," Jackson said of Andrews. "That's like receiver one sometimes."

Andrews is known as one of Baltimore's most durable players and rarely misses a practice. Over the past three seasons, Andrews has missed two games.

Andrews' six touchdowns this season leads all tight ends.

The Ravens had another injury scare later in the first quarter. Jackson went to the medical tent after getting tackled along the sideline. He then returned to the game and didn't miss a series.