THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- After Carson Wentz was released by the Washington Commanders in February, he stayed in shape, throwing often and getting ready for another team to call.

Wentz split time in California and Indiana while he was unsigned, even working with former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden for a few days during the beginning of training camp. He threw to receivers during that time, he said, but once the season started, he had to find another option: throwing to his older brother or "guys that work with us," "just kind of anybody willing to come be a body out there."

"A little different these last couple of weeks and then coming in here, but at the same time, it's been fun," Wentz said. "Kind of just pick it up. And it's still football. It's not too complicated: just go throw the ball."

It has been a whirlwind of two weeks for Wentz, who said not signing with a team until Week 10 gave him a lot more time with his family, time to work out and hunt. He said his routine once the season started has been similar week-to-week: seeing what happens during games on Sunday, and then waiting to hear from his agent on Mondays or even Tuesdays about whether a team is interested in bringing him in.

The process was "hard," Wentz said, because he's not patient and "very much a planner, too."

With starting quarterback Matthew Stafford injured, Brett Rypien had started in Week 9 for the Rams. Rypien completed 46.4% of his passes for 130 yards and an interception and was later released. Wentz flew to L.A. that Wednesday to take a physical and signed with the team, before returning back to Indianapolis where his wife gave birth to their third child, a girl named Hayes, on that Friday. Wentz said he flew back to Los Angeles on Sunday.

Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said Wentz is in early and stays late, spending a lot of time with quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson to get familiar with the offense.

"I've been in weird situations the last couple years," Wentz said. "I've had to learn a playbook every year, never in-season like this. So just sometimes I feel like I'm drinking from a fire hose at times, just trying to accumulate what I can. But [Matthew] Stafford's been awesome help. The coaches have been great. Just trying to soak it up as quick as I can."

Quarterback Carson Wentz was released by the Commanders in February. He was unsigned for nine months before the Rams reached out. Courtesy of the Los Angeles Rams

The Rams have some experience with getting a backup quarterback up to speed quickly, as it was nearly a year ago they claimed Baker Mayfield on waivers and had him ready to play two days later. Mayfield didn't start, but relieved John Wolford after Los Angeles' first drive and played the rest of the way. The difference between the two situations, Rams coach Sean McVay said, was the amount of practice time Wentz has already had compared to Mayfield's short turnaround. The Rams are also anticipating Stafford will start and obviously hoping Wentz does not have to play.

But if he does, LaFleur said, he thinks Wentz's experience and preparation will assure his readiness.

"He's asking a million questions to make sure that if he has to have his number called on Sunday, he's going to be ready to go and ready to perform," LaFleur said. "He's a pro's pro, you can tell."

This is a much different situation than the 30-year-old quarterback is used to. Wentz was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 2 pick in 2016, but traded to the Indianapolis Colts during the 2021 offseason after losing his starting job to Jalen Hurts. He spent the 2022 season with the Commanders, but was released in February with two years remaining on his contract.

Wentz said he didn't play well enough last year to earn a starting job this offseason, so he was aware of what his role would likely be if he did sign with a team this season.

"The NFL has a way of humbling everybody," Wentz said. "And it's a process, but at the same time, I'm no dummy. I've seen it all, I know how this league works. ... We all desire to be the guy playing, don't get me wrong. I think everyone would be lying to you if they said differently, but we all also know it's hard business, it's hard a league, and just to be on a team, to be around the guys is a blessing regardless."

Those in the building say they can see the way he's stepped into that backup role, ready to help the team. Stafford said he can tell Wentz is "eager to learn," a guy who "wants to come in and figure it out."

As far as beyond this season? McVay said "that's to be determined," and that the Rams were just "excited about being able to get him in the building."

Wentz isn't worrying about it either.

"I'll help in whatever way I can and I'm going to be ready," Wentz said. "I don't have to worry about next year, I don't worry about the following years. I can just be where my feet are and have as much fun as I can and help as much as I can."