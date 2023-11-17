Open Extended Reactions

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- With the 7-2 Detroit Lions off to their best start since 2014, coach Dan Campbell has no interest in jumping ship, not even for his alma mater Texas A&M.

When the Aggies fired Jimbo Fisher on Nov. 12, Campbell said he "maybe" was approached for the head-coaching position, but he has no interest in helping the school in that role as he's comfortable in his current position.

"Maybe. But that's all good. Certainly, I know some people there and I love my school," Campbell said during Friday's practice. "That's my alma mater and I want to do anything I can to help them but coach for them. So, and I'll do that."

Campbell has the Lions atop the NFC North division standings in his third season as coach.

In college, he starred for the Aggies as a four-year letterman from 1995 to '98, while majoring in agricultural development.

Although he has no interest in coaching A&M, he suggested selecting a candidate who is familiar with the program and is passionate about the athletes.

"Look, I don't want to get into all that," he said. "Certainly, the hire is important, and it needs to be somebody that understands the state of Texas, understands the history of Texas A&M and can communicate with young people and develop them. I think that's where it starts. Strong leadership."

Detroit will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday with a chance to secure their best 10-game start since 1962.