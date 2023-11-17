Tyler Fulghum expects the Jaguars to bounce back vs. the Titans, but is laying them against the points in the first half. (0:44)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Starting cornerback Tyson Campbell and kick returner/receiver Jamal Agnew will miss the Jacksonville Jaguars' game against Tennessee because of injuries.

Both players were injured in last Sunday's loss to San Francisco. Campbell aggravated a hamstring injury that kept him out of the previous two games and Agnew suffered a rib and shoulder injury when he was tackled on a first-quarter kickoff return.

Neither player practiced all week.

Campbell has 34 tackles, one pass breakup and one interception. Agnew has nine catches for 90 yards and averages 10.6 yards per punt return and 27.7 yards per kickoff return.

The Jaguars (6-3) could get a boost on offense with the potential return of receiver Zay Jones, who has missed the last four games with a right knee injury. He is one of four players who is questionable for the game against the Titans (3-6) at EverBank Stadium. Defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle), receiver Parker Washington (knee) and right tackle Anton Harrison (back) practiced on a limited basis this week.

Jones was arrested on Monday and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery, but he remained on the active roster and practiced all week on a limited basis.