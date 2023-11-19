Open Extended Reactions

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen, listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, is expected to play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Allen was a limited participant in practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's session. He was a full participant Friday.

Allen suffered an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder on a tackle in the fourth quarter of last week's loss to the Detroit Lions. He briefly went to the locker room to be evaluated by the training staff before reentering. Allen had one of his best games of the season, with 11 catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

The placement of the injury might have helped Allen. He has a large bump on his right shoulder from an AC sprain in 2013 that he never had surgically repaired.

Through nine games, Allen is Los Angeles' leading receiver with 73 catches for 895 yards and six touchdowns.

Information from ESPN's Kris Rhim was used in this report