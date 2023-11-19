Packers rookie Jayden Reed rips a 32-yard TD run

Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers may have found their newest offensive playmaker on Sunday.

Rookie wide receiver Jayden Reed took an end-around and went 32 yards for the first touchdown of the game on the first play of the second quarter.

Last week in Pittsburgh, the second-round pick led the Packers with five catches for 84 yards.

On Sunday, he did it on the ground. Reed had two carries on that drive. He took the second play for 15 yards on an end-around to the left. The scoring play went to the right and got an assist from rookie tight end Luke Musgrave's block.

According to NFL Next Gen tracking, Reed hit 21.52 mph on his score, which is the fastest by a Packers ball carrier this season.