Cardinals' Rondale Moore scores on 48-yard catch from Kyler Murray

HOUSTON - Well, that was fast.

On the third play from scrimmage on Sunday against the Houston Texans, Kyler Murray continued to show that he's back with a perfectly-placed 48-yard bomb to wide receiver Rondale Moore for a touchdown.

Murray, out of shotgun, took the snap went through his reads. After waiting about four seconds, Murray wound up and heaved a perfectly-placed throw, leading Moore, who had beat Texans safety Jalen Pitre around the 23-yard-line. Moore caught it as he stepped in the end zone to give Arizona a 7-0 lead with 13:28 left in the first quarter.

The pass, which traveled 47 yards in the air, was the Cardinals' deepest thrown passing touchdown since Week 9 of the 2020 season. It was the second deepest touchdown pass of the season in the NFL.

It was also Moore's most air yards on a reception in his career. The most air yards one of Moore's receptions this season heading into Sunday was 14 yards.