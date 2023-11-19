        <
        >

          Cardinals' Rondale Moore scores on 48-yard catch from Kyler Murray

          • Josh Weinfuss, ESPN Staff WriterNov 19, 2023, 01:23 PM ET
            Close
              Josh Weinfuss is a staff writer who covers the Arizona Cardinals and the NFL at ESPN. Josh has covered the Cardinals since 2012, joining ESPN in 2013. He is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and a graduate of Indiana University. You can follow him via Twitter @joshweinfuss.
            Follow on X

          HOUSTON - Well, that was fast.

          On the third play from scrimmage on Sunday against the Houston Texans, Kyler Murray continued to show that he's back with a perfectly-placed 48-yard bomb to wide receiver Rondale Moore for a touchdown.

          Murray, out of shotgun, took the snap went through his reads. After waiting about four seconds, Murray wound up and heaved a perfectly-placed throw, leading Moore, who had beat Texans safety Jalen Pitre around the 23-yard-line. Moore caught it as he stepped in the end zone to give Arizona a 7-0 lead with 13:28 left in the first quarter.

          The pass, which traveled 47 yards in the air, was the Cardinals' deepest thrown passing touchdown since Week 9 of the 2020 season. It was the second deepest touchdown pass of the season in the NFL.

          It was also Moore's most air yards on a reception in his career. The most air yards one of Moore's receptions this season heading into Sunday was 14 yards.