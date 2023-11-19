Giants' Tommy DeVito hits Saquon Barkley for 24-yard touchdown

Open Extended Reactions

LANDOVER, Md. -- The New York Giants scored their first touchdown in a first quarter this season when Tommy DeVito hit Saquon Barkley deep down the right sideline on Sunday against the Washington Commanders. The score came in their 11th game.

Barkley beat linebacker Jamin Davis to haul in the 24-yard pass and make it 7-0 with 6:29 remaining. It was the first time the Giants led in more than two games.

DeVito, the undrafted rookie out of Illinois making his second career start, saw Barkley quickly create 1.74 yards of separation, according to NFL NextGen Stats. He lofted a perfectly placed pass just beyond the front pylon and into the arms of his Pro Bowl running back.

The touchdown came one play after DeVito hit wide receiver Darius Slayton for 24 yards on third-and-13.

Barkley now has four touchdowns this season; three have come as a receiver, just one on the ground.

DeVito started Sunday's contest 6-of-7 passing for 87 yards and a touchdown. He threw for just 86 yards in his first career start last week against the Dallas Cowboys.