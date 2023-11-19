Joey Bosa comes out of the Chargers' matchup against the Packers after suffering an injury. (0:16)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa left Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Packers on a medical cart and in tears in the first quarter.

The team later announced that he would not return to the game because of a foot injury.

Bosa injured his right foot on the fourth play of the game. He immediately put his hands on his head and limped off the field, putting weight on only his left leg. Bosa then fell to his knees on the sideline before eventually sitting on a bench with his head in his palms as teammates and trainers tried to console him. Moments later, Bosa left on the cart.

The Chargers' Joey Bosa was in tears when he was carted to the locker room with a foot injury in the first quarter Sunday. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

In the third quarter, Bosa returned to the sideline with crutches and in a walking boot.

Since he made three straight Pro Bowls from 2019 to 2021, injuries have plagued Bosa. He appeared in just five games last season, injuring his groin in Week 3.

This year, he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 that kept him on limited snaps and fractured his left big toe in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, which forced him to miss the Chargers' Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders and kept him on a limited snap count for weeks.

Bosa appeared to be returning to form, with 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble against the New York Jets in Week 9. Last week against the Detroit Lions, he played 55 snaps, his second most all season.

He is second on the team with 6.5 sacks this season. He has two years left on the five-year, $135 million extension he signed in 2020.